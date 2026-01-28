JAMB ex-registrar’s N5.2bn fraud suit suffers setbacks after lawyers’ absence 

The absence of both prosecution and defence lawyers has stalled the trial of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) former Registrar, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, delaying proceedings in the N5.2 billion corruption case.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu adjourned the matter until March 25 for the report of settlement or continuation of the trial, directing that hearing notices be issued to all parties involved.

Counsel to Ojerinde, Eteya Ogana, informed the court that administrative efforts were underway to settle the case, while ICPC’s lawyer, Leslie Iheduru, corroborated the submission, urging the court to consider the development.

Ojerinde and ICPC had, on July 16, 2025, agreed to an out-of-court settlement, barely four years after the former registrar was arraigned on 18 counts of corruption and fraud while heading the National Examination Council (NECO) and JAMB.

In February 2022, Ojerinde opted for a plea bargain with the anti-graft commission before the settlement collapsed. The judge had earlier dismissed his no-case submission, requiring him to enter his defence.

ICPC presented witnesses who claimed to have identified elements of the alleged offences. The commission argued it had substantiated its allegations of abuse of office and diversion of N5.2 billion from government coffers.

The anti-graft agency accused Ojerinde of conferring corrupt advantage upon himself at different times while serving as JAMB and NECO chief executive. “The prosecution maintained that the commission had established its case and that the court should order him to enter his defence,” the records stated.

According to ICPC lawyer Ebenezer Shogunle, the offences violated Sections 19, 24, 25 (1)(a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and Section 1 (1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2006.