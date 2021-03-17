JAMB ex-registrar under detention over N900m fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested a former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, for allegedly misappropriating N900 million.

The embattled ex-registrar was alleged to have committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

As gathered, Ojerinde was arrested on 15th March 2021 in Abuja by operatives of ICPC who was said to have been on trail of the former JAMB’s Chief Executive Officer.

Confirming the development, the ICPC through a statement by its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said that the former registrar was detained over allegations of multiple identities.

According to him, the former JAMB boss is also being questioned by the Commission for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to shell companies that cannot be traced.

“Ojerinde has been detained by the commission for questioning over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion, and making false statements to public officials.

“He was alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each, to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB.

“There is no evidence to show that the items which are examination materials were supplied as the contractors cannot be found. Similar contracts were allegedly awarded to Solid Figures Limited, Holywalk Limited, and other companies for various sums without any trace of executions.

“Prof. Ojerinde is being held on a remand warrant and will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement said.