JAMB cuts ties with 25 CBT centres over exam setback

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has removed no fewer than 25 Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centres that failed to conduct examinations during the weekend from its working partners.

As stated, the delisted centers were missing in action on Saturday which is the first day of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

It was gathered that six of those centers were in Lagos and that the number represented the highest in states across the country where the examination did not hold.

Confirming the development through a statement on Monday, JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, directed the candidates scheduled to write their examination in the affected centres to check for new instructions on their new centres and dates on their profile, phones or emails.

According to him, candidates posted to any of these centers are required to await further directives by checking their profile, email addresses, and SMS on their registered phone for a new date.

He also directed the candidates to reprint their examination notification slips for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry Examination.

“Candidates who were scheduled to take the examination in delisted centers can proceed to print their examination notification slips from Sunday, 20th, 2021 for their new schedule date and time. This applies only to centers delisted,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

