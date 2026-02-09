JAMB cancels deadline extension for UTME registration 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has ruled out possibilities of extending the registration deadline for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), reminding prospective candidates that the exercise ends February 26.

JAMB advised candidates intending to sit for the examination to complete their registration immediately, stating that the deadline would not be extended under any circumstances.

The board disclosed this through its weekly bulletin released on Monday, to remind the prospective candidates of the examination body’s decision.

JAMB expressed concern about the low number of candidates registered at several accredited registration centres at this stage of the exercise.

It said that the recurring trend of delaying registration until the last minute and then agitating for an extension would not be tolerated in 2026.

“This recurring pattern, where candidates deliberately delay registration until the final days and subsequently begin to agitate for an extension, will not be entertained in 2026.

“JAMB is fully aware of the deliberate tactics of examination cheats and individuals masquerading as tutorial centre owners, who misleadingly advise candidates to delay registration until the last minute.

“This strategy is often aimed at forcing an extension of the registration period, thereby enabling the mass movement of candidates to centres in groups, which facilitates examination malpractice,” it said.

JAMB explained that the 2026 UTME registration commenced on January 26 and was scheduled to last for five weeks, noting that the timeline remained unchanged.

The board disclosed that about one million candidates had so far indicated interest in the examination, while many had procured their ePINs and were expected to complete registration promptly.

It added that extending the registration period was impracticable because its operational calendar was aligned with those of other examination bodies.

JAMB advised candidates to register early, avoid the last-minute rush and disregard any suggestion that the deadline would be extended.

The board emphasised that it would not be responsible for candidates who failed to act within the stipulated time.