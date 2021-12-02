JAMB boss rates Zulum high on accountable governance

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has expressed satisfaction on programmes and policies of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, to boost developments across the state, saying his humane disposition to governance has earned him respect across the country.

While commending Zulum for his leadership style, Oloyede lauded the governor for raising the bar of accountable governance that make Borno a reference point in Nigeria despite the pocket of violence been visited on the state by insurgents and Boko Haram members.

He noted that though the state was bedeviled by insecurity, the governor had been up doing, leading from the front by rallying together residents of the state without minding the threat to his own life.

“I feel very happy seeing you because, you are a pride to everything you represent. I have reasons to be very proud of you. I feel proud to be Nigerian because you are Nigerian. If leadership is service, from what we see of you, what we hear of you, most of them are well intended. When you are not there, the reality is being said about you.” Prof. Is-haq said.

“Everywhere you go, even when someone has reason to hate you, he will still acknowledge the fact that you are not supposed to be hated by anybody who is sane,” the JAMB boss said on Thursday during his meeting with Zulum at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri.

Commenting on the closure of the IDPs camps in Maiduguri and Jere, the JAMB Registrar commended Zulum for the bold steps in returning people back to their ancestral homes, which he said signals the return of peace to some parts of the State.

“The initiative to close down all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Maiduguri will pave way for the return of all the displaced persons to their ancestral homes. This is quite commendable as it signals a return to normalcy.

“Some NGOs with no clear objectives and mission in Borno State will now have to go back to the drawing board. The era of opportunistic behavior and mischief by some of these NGOs is coming to an end. I am of the view that beneficiaries of conflict are as committed to its prolongation as its initiators.” Prof. Is-haq said.

The JAMB boss also hailed the governor’s grant made available to encourage research on renal failure and kidney diseases, and the provision of free dialysis service to patients.

Meanwhile, as part of measure to enable Borno students filled merit spots across Nigerian tertiary institutions, Zulum directed the allocation of land for JAMB’s computer-based test center in Maiduguri.

To perfect its paper work, the governor also directed the Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) to issue a Certificate of Occupancy for the property, which currently houses the Board’s Zonal and State office in Maiduguri.

He further directed the State’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation to sponsor all interested Borno indigenes that are willing to study in tertiary institutions in other parts of the country.

According to him, the measure is to fill up the gaps in the merit and catchment area quotas in many Federal Government tertiary institutions across the country meant for Borno people.

