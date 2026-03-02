JAMB begins 2026 direct entry registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has officially launched the sale of application documents for the 2026 Direct Entry programme, opening the gateway for qualified candidates to gain direct admission into the second year of university degree courses across Nigeria.

This programme targets holders of advanced qualifications who wish to skip the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and proceed straight to 200 level, providing a streamlined pathway for those with prior post-secondary credentials.

The registration process commenced on Monday, and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, 25th April 2026, according to an official announcement released by the board.

JAMB stressed that the entire exercise, including the purchase of e-PINs and collection of application documents, remains strictly limited to its accredited state and zonal offices nationwide to ensure security and proper oversight.

“In an announcement posted on its official X account, JAMB stated that the registration ‘commenced today, Monday, 2nd March 2026 and will end by Saturday, 25th April 2026,’” the board confirmed.

Direct Entry eligibility covers qualifications such as National Diploma, National Certificate in Education, Interim Joint Matriculation Board, A-level certificates, or other approved equivalents recognised for advanced placement in university programmes.