JAMB applicants lose over N50m to failed NIN registration exercise

Atleast N50 million discovered to have been lost by applicants that have indicated an interest to seat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) over issues with the mandatory National Identification Number (NIN).

The students were discovered to have lost the money while trying to use their NIN to register for the examination with the network provider, aided by National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), mandating that each prospective applicant must path with N50.

As gathered, many of the prospective applicants were made to go through the process several times before receiving confirmation from NIMC, and on each occasion, N50 was deducted from their recharge by the network providers.

The Guild investigations revealed that many students spent over one month trying to get the code from NIMC and on each occasion, within this duration, paid N50 to the network provider, the fee which NIMC and the telecommunication providers fixed for the exercise.

Even with students’ acceptance to pay the charge, at least 600, 000 were yet to be issued confirmation code by NIMC and many were reported to have tried on several occasions to register, with deductions already made, but were turned down by the commission.

The statistics were confirmed by the registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is’aq Oloyede, on Friday, during a virtual meeting with relevant stakeholders ahead of the examination and hinted that were possibilities the board may postpone this year’s UTME which had been slated to hold between June 5 and 19.

Oloyede, who blamed the development on the difficulties being experienced by the candidates in their efforts to register, however, confirmed that the mock examination that is slated for May 20, will go on as scheduled.

He said: “Presently, we have 1.2million candidates that have registered but we expect 1.9million. 600,000 candidates had made attempt to register but because of NIN they could not. We want to do an appraisal of all the issues to know if we are extending registration or not.

“Extending registration may not be the solution if we found out that we can give 80 percent of those who have made attempt another password, then there will be no need to extend registration.

“We have to determine where the problem is coming before we can say we are extending. After today, we will address the press tomorrow on the outcome of the meeting on the main examination date and registration. We want to assess what is happening.”

The registrar, meanwhile, commended the stakeholders and apologies on behalf of the board for allowing them to through some hardships, especially due to inability to register for the examination.

He said; “We are here to commend you and also to apologise to you for putting you through some hardships, especially in your efforts to register. Most of these things are outside our purview. They have to do with government policies and we have little or no control over them”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

