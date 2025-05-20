JAMB announces date to releases rescheduled UTME results

Over 300,000 students who participated in the rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are expected to know their fate as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announces date for the release of their results.

The candidates, who were among those affected by technical disruptions during the initial UTME sittings, had their exams rescheduled by the board to ensure fairness and equal opportunity.

JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the results of candidates who participated in the rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be released on Wednesday.

The rescheduled examination became necessary after widespread technical glitches disrupted the initial exam sessions, leading to mass failure, particularly in the South-East states and Lagos.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, revealed that 206,610 candidates in Lagos and 173,387 in the South-East were affected by the disruptions.

Oloyede, who attributed the nationwide failure to the technical issues experienced by candidates, accepted full responsibility for the outcome and described the situation as “sabotage.”

Meanwhile, the South-East Caucus in the House of Representatives demanded the immediate resignation of the JAMB Registrar over what it termed a “catastrophic institutional failure” in the conduct of the 2025 UTME.

The call was made in a statement signed by Iduma Igariwey (PDP, Ebonyi), on behalf of the South-East lawmakers.

They criticised JAMB for poor communication, inadequate notice for the rescheduled UTME, and clashes with the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), all of which, they said, subjected students and their families to avoidable distress.

“The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made a shocking admission on May 14, 2025,” the statement read. “He revealed that due to a technical glitch experienced at some centres during the 2025 UTME, approximately 379,997 out of 1.9 million candidates would be required to retake the exam.”

The caucus expressed deep concern, noting that all five South-Eastern states were directly affected by what JAMB described as “score distortions.”

“For the past week, we have held back, hoping JAMB would implement effective corrective measures. Unfortunately, the response has done little to repair the damage caused by what is clearly a systemic failure—one that has eroded public confidence and placed immense emotional strain on candidates and their families across the country,” the lawmakers stated.