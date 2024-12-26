Jamaican drug kingpin, three others bag 28years imprisonment in Lagos

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a Jamaican drug kingpin and three other major dealers to a cumulative 28 years imprisonment for possessing 2.1 grams of cocaine, barely two years after their arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The convicts were 71-year-old Soji Jubril Oke; 55-year-old Wasiu Akinade; 67-year-old Emmanuel Arinze Chukwu; and the 44-year-old Jamaican national, Kelvin Smith.

The four drug kingpins arrested alongside their accomplice in connection with the seizure of 2,139.55 kilograms of cocaine at an Ikorodu residential estate in 2022, were sentenced to various jail terms by the presiding judge, Justice Yellim Bogoro.

Bogoro’s ruling came two years after the convicts and Oguntolure Sunday were arraigned by NDLEA on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy to form and operate a drug trafficking organization (DTO); management and financing of a DTO; importation and possession of 2,139.55 kilograms of cocaine, among others.

While delivering the ruling, the judge handed the Jamaican, four years imprisonment with hard labour; Chukwu got a total of 16 years; Oke got five years with hard labour while Akinade was sentenced to three years with hard labour.

While the fifth person’s trial is still ongoing, Bogoro gave the convicts varying options of fine with the exception of one of them who will serve his full jail term without an option of fine.

Apart from the sentences, the court also ordered the forfeiture of multi-million naira SUV belonging to the drug cartel member and two landed properties, including ikorodu property and Victoria Garden Estate properties.

According to the trial court: “That an order of final forfeiture and confiscation is granted in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Landed Property/House Number 6 Olokunola Street, Sholebo Estate, Ikorodu Lagos, Lagos State, as contained in Exhibit NDLEA 2A, 2B, and 2C attached to this application used for the storage and concealment of 2,139.55kg (More Than Two Tons) Cocaine, an illicit substance similar to Heroin and LS”

“That an Order of final forfeiture and confiscation is granted in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Landed Property/House Number J9, Road 3, Close 1, Victoria Garden City (VGC) Estate, Lagos State, as contained in Exhibit NDLEA 3 attached to this application is reasonably believed to be bought with proceeds derived from trafficking in illicit drug substances (proceeds of crime) as in relief 1 of this motion.

“That an Order is granted directing the sale or disposal by any other means provided by law of the forfeited House/Landed Property by the Applicant and the payment of the proceeds there from to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Reacting to the court’s ruling, NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) disclosed that the case was a historical blow to the drug cartels and a strong warning that they’ll not only go to jail but will equally lose all their investments in illicit drug consignments including all the properties and wealth acquired through the criminal trade.

Marwa also commended all the officers and men of the Agency involved in the extensive investigation and prosecution of the drug lords while reiterating the agency’s zero-tolerance in dealing with drug traffickers