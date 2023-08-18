Jagun Jagun is for youths enlightenment, myths correction

Barely two weeks after releasing the blockbuster Nollywood movie, the producer, Femi Adebayo, has disclosed that the idea behind the film was to enlighten the youths and correct and expose the world to the rich culture in Southwest Nigeria.

Aside from that, Adebayo said that the movie was also to entertain the public and to further boost the Nigerian movie industry status globally.

He disclosed this on Friday during an online meeting amid dozens of accolades still being received from stakeholders in the entertainment industry across Nigeria and abroad.

Jagun Jagun is an epic Yoruba movie story of a warlord, Ogundiji who begins to feel threatened by the potential of a young warrior, Gbotija whose main aim is to avenge the death of his father.

“How they use youths as instruments of disruption. That was why I conceived that idea, and also the idea of showcasing the beauty of Yoruba culture to the world. These are the ideas behind Jagun Jagun,” Adebayo revealed.

The film directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo has amassed a whopping 2.1 million hours of viewing time on Netflix since it hit the screens less than one week after its release.

It should be noted that within just 48 hours of its release, Jagun Jagun managed to secure a spot in the top 10 in more than 17 countries.

