Jack Ma sends second batch medical supplies to African countries

By Temitope Akintoye,

Chinese business man, Jack Ma, has disclosed that he, through his philantropic arm, the Jack Ma Foundation, is set to send a secoond batch of medical relief supplies to African countries with aim to aid fight against the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to the co-founder of Alibaba Group, a second freight carrying donation including 500 ventilators, 200,000 protective suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, one million swabs and extraction kits as well as 500,000 gloves would be on its way to Africa.

It would be recalled that Ma had sent an initial batch of o the 54 medical supplies tthe 54 countries of the continent which he gave as contribution to the furtherance of successful campaign agains coronavirus infection in Africa.

Speaking in a tweet released on his official twitter handle on Monday, the philanthropist expressed gratitude to Ethiopian Peresident, Abiy Ahmed Ali, for his support in ensuring that the medical supplies cargo reached each benefitting country.

Ma also gave thanks to bodies who had partnerred with him in his drive to provide aid to Africa, including Africa Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC), United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Ethipian Airways among others.

He expressed hope that the pandemic situation would soon be put under control and that Africans would be safe.