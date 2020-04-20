Jack Ma donates 300 ventilators, 500,000 test kits, others to Africa

By Temitope Akintoye,

The richest man in China, Jack Ma, has donated 300 ventilators, 500,000 coronavirus test kits, as well as other pandemic relief supplies, to Africa with aim to aid the continent in its fight against the deadly covid19 infection.

Ma revealed that the medical supplies were the third batch of donations being sent by his philanthropic arm, the Jack Ma Foundation, to Africa since initial breakout of the global pandemic within the continent.

The founder of global e-commerce site, AliBaba Group, through a post made on his personal Twitter page on Monday, said that the items being donated consisted of 4.6 million face masks, 500,000 swabs and test kits, 300 ventilators and 200,000 protective clothing sets among others.

Ma added that the donation also included 200,000 protective face shields, 2,000 thermal guns, 100 body temperature scanners and 500,000 pairs of gloves.

He disclosed that the donated supplies would immediately be dispatched to the African Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC) and the African Union (AU), saying that both bodies had been charged with disbursement of the relief materials to coronavirus affected nations in the continent.

The philanthropist urged nations to unite against the common enemy, convid19, and called for more unified efforts against the viral pandemic.

“Our third donation to Africa will immediately be made to the African Union and Africa CDC. This includes 4.6m masks, 500,000 swabs and test kits, 200,000 face shields, 2,000 thermal guns, 100 body temperature scanners and 500 pairs of gloves. One world…one fight”, he said.