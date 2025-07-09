Iyabo Ojo’s daughter raises alarm over death threats to mother

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, expressed concern over her mother’s safety after receiving death threats from an unknown person.

The 24-year-old newly married entrepreneur explained that it was important to alert the public because the threats were not only directed at her mother but also at herself.

She disclosed this just hours after a fire broke out at her mother’s office in Abuja, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

According to her, the fire outbreak is not a coincidence but a “Plan B” by the unknown person who had threatened her mother’s life through a letter sent before her wedding, aimed at ruining the planned event.

In a letter posted by the social media influencer on Wednesday, the alleged threatener vowed to destroy Priscilla’s marriage.

“You put someone in trouble and you out enjoying giving out your daughter in marriage abi? O ma laya o. You can’t escape in the next 3 Months as we are out monitoring you. Watch out. We shall render that your Daughter married useless and rubbish it with scatter scatter. That your daughter will not enjoy her marriage. Sebi we are all there on that wedding day. Aggrieved Group. Watch_and_ see,” the message reads.

However, the entrepreneur, who is married to Tanzanian superstar Juma Jux, stated that investigations are ongoing to track down the anonymous person and hand him over to the authorities.

She said, “Sadly, on the 24th of May, this letter was delivered to my mother’s office [the same one that was engulfed in fire yesterday]. Strictly speaking, it was a threat to life and a strategy to ruin JP2025.

“Fortunately, she was en route to Tanzania for my wedding, which didn’t give her the opportunity to read the threat letter till her return. We shall eventually detect the face of the delivery agent and show the public and the police at the right time even though more CCTV has been mounted both in her office and at home.

“The unfortunate incident of yesterday, 8th July, 2025, is their PLAN B as their plans to ruin JP2025 failed woefully! A close look and reading at the threat letter it read in parts ‘that in the next three months, they would be monitoring us!’

“So much has been happening that I can’t even talk about here, but I just want to put it out here. You can’t silence my mother with all of this threat and criminal acts. God is stronger than any evil, and time will surely tell!!”