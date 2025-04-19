Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, fiancee tie knot during Lagos white wedding

The streets of Lagos was locked on Saturday after celebrities and socialites thonged the venue for the white wedding of Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

The enchanting white wedding followed their traditional wedding held two days earlier after an earlier Islamic wedding in Tanzania.

The couple’s white wedding took place at a picturesque seaside venue in Lagos, adorned with floral arrangements and a serene garden setting. Priscilla captivated attendees in a stunning white gown, complemented by her bridesmaids in matching green dresses and white fascinators, each holding a single white rose. Juma Jux looked dapper in a white tailcoat paired with black pants, accompanied by his groomsmen in coordinated black suits.

A heartwarming moment was captured when Juma Jux saw Priscilla in her wedding dress for the first time, leading to an affectionate embrace that resonated with guests and fans alike.

The event was graced by notable personalities, including Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz, who arrived in Lagos to celebrate with the couple.

The union of Priscilla and Juma Jux stands as a testament to love transcending borders, uniting Nigerian and Tanzanian cultures in a celebration that captivated many.