Iyabo Ojo’s daughter delivers baby in Canada

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in Canada.

The couple welcomed their first child together barely four months after they completed their public wedding ceremony that started in Tanzania secretly.

The development was confirmed on Sunday by the actress through a statement accompanied by pictures abd made available to newsmen in the country.

Ojo, who proudly announced the birth of her grandson, named Rakeem, described the moment of becoming grandmother as one that has elevate and made her happy.

The announcement has since drawn congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues across Nigeria and Tanzania.

The couple, who had a flamboyant wedding ceremony held in series and attracted many artistes, entertainers and governors, announced Priscilla’s pregnancy with a scan result held by Tanzanian music star, Juma Jux.

Priscilla got married to Juma Jux earlier this year in a series of lavish ceremonies that blended Nigerian and Tanzanian cultures.

Their wedding celebrations began with a Nikkah and civil ceremony in Tanzania in February, followed by a Yoruba traditional wedding in Lagos on April 17, and a white wedding on April 19.

The couple’s multicultural love story and public displays of affection have made them a fan favorite across West and East Africa. Their pregnancy announcement has further endeared them to their followers, with many expressing joy over their growing family.

