Iyabo Ojo takes back comments against theatre practitioners on Baba Ijesha’s case

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has apologized to leaderships of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and appealed that the suspension imposed on her and another colleague, Nkechi Blessing, be lifted after their utterances against the association following its response to Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, alleged sexual assault act against a child in Lagos State.

Ojo said that their utterances made after comedienne cum actress, Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess alleged that Baba Ijesha molested her foster child was made after considering pains and trauma the victim could have suffered following the actor act and were not to ridicule TAMPAN.

The actress, in a statement released through his official social media handle, said that the apology was released for herself and Nkechi Blessing and that she would prefer that the theatre leadership lift the suspension earlier imposed on them.

Apparently, her acts and comments did not sit well with the heads of TAMPAN and the Elders of the Nigerian motion picture industry, and a suspension was imposed on her and Nkechi Blessing.

It was gathered that the suspension of both actresses had divided stakeholders’ in the Yoruba movie industry following the alleged molestation of a minor by Baba Ijesha, who was recently granted bail by a court in Lagos.

In the apology letter issued to ens the brewing faceoff among the practitioners, the multiple awards winning actress appealed to the Yoruba movie industry leadership which includes the President of TAMPAN, Bolaji Amusan, popularly called Mr. Latin, Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, as well as Yinka Quadri, amongst others.

The actress, whose apology was accompanied by a caption to a video of an interview between Amusan and social media influencer, Esther Aboderin, also known as Esabod, commended Nigerians for their support for the industry over the years which has brought the expected development in Nollywood.

Iyabo wrote: “I would like to say thank you to Esabod. God bless you ma. I so much appreciate you. First and foremost, I want to appreciate God almighty, all mercifully, I love you Lord and I thank you for your constant protection, provision, and guidance over me as well as my family. I’m forever grateful.

“I will also want to use this opportunity to say a very big thank you to all my darling fans and loved ones for your constant love and support; honestly I am so overwhelmed and humbled, I will never take it for granted.

“To an able & ever-humble president of Tampan thank you very much, sir. Our leaders, on behalf of Nkechi Blessing and my humble self, we apologize to you sirs. We are sorry for getting you upset. You are our elders and leaders; we respect you, we are humbled before you, we will forever appreciate and honour you. It is all peace and Love”,

The Guild had earlier reported that Iyabo had taken to social media on several occasions to air her opinion on the ongoing case of Baba Ijesha who was charged with indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault, which contravenes sections 135, 137, 261, 202, 262 and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

The groups reportedly accused the actresses of making reckless accusations, insults and bringing embarrassment to the association and the movie industry as a whole.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

