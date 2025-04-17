Iyabo Ojo shows off outfits for daughter wedding

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo captivated fans with her stunning appearance at her daughter Priscilla Ojo’s traditional wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Iyabo turned heads with her impeccable style as she took to her social media handle to unveils the outfits for her daughter’s special day.

The bride’s mother wore a breathtaking green, gold, and brown lace gown that perfectly blended elegance and sophistication.

The top part of the gown featured a corset design intricately adorned with beaded details in shades of gold, orange, and red, adding a touch of glamour to the overall look.

The event themed “East meets West,” held in the vibrant city of Lagos on Thursday, celebrated the union of Nigerian and Tanzanian cultures.

Iyabo Ojo’s elegant attire complemented the vibrant fusion of traditions, as she shared a video showcasing her outfit and expressing her joy for her daughter’s special day.

The wedding has garnered significant attention, with fans and celebrities praising Iyabo Ojo’s style and the couple’s celebration. The ceremony follows the couple’s earlier Islamic and civil weddings in Tanzania this past February.