Ivorian goalkeeper loses father after causing team’s draw during AFCON match

The Ivorian national football team, Badra Ali-Sangare, has been reported to have lost his father, barely 24 hours after his monumental error during their encounter against Sierra Leone in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament which deprived the country an opportunity to qualify for the knockout stage.

Ali-Sangare, who suffered injuries during the encounter against the Leone Stars’, announced the demise of his father on Monday and described his death as shocking for him.

Commiserating with the goalkeeper, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), through a short statement on its official social media handle, said: “Our hearts go out to Team Cote d’ Ivoire goalkeeper, Badra Ali Sangaré, who lost his father earlier today”.

