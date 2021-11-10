I’ve repositioned Nigeria for overall development – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that his administration has repositioned Nigeria for overall development with outlook on the country’s economy remaining bright, sustained investments in infrastructure, particularly ICT, that favour global businesses and a friendly regulatory environment that supports Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).

Buhari said that the Nigerian economy was being re-engineered and re-positioned to be globally more competitive, favouring business and entrepreneurship to drive growth and development.

According to him, for us in Nigeria, lessons drawn from the pandemic prompted us to redouble efforts to mitigate its socio-economic effects. Despite prevailing uncertainties, our equitable and sustainable reform initiatives resulted in substantial economic gains and steady recovery.

“I can assure you that our administration is on the right path to achieving multi-sectoral progress. We have revitalized the economy by increasing investments in capacity building, health, infrastructure, women’s empowerment, climate change, and food security.

“Today, these actions are yielding self-employment, expanding our human resource pool and strengthening our national productivity for sustainable development,’’ Buhari said in his keynote remark at the Nigeria International Partnership Forum, with focus on “Beyond the Pandemic” on Tuesday in Paris, France.

The president told a gathering of French and Nigerian businessmen that the government recognized the nation’s risk profile and decided to re-assess and update the National Security Strategy in 2019.

“The implementation of this multi-sectoral strategy has contributed to the progress we have made in fighting insurgents and terrorists in the North East of the country. Working closely with international partners, we are firmly addressing the root causes of crimes, and taking measures to prevent and counter violent extremism,’’ he added.

Buhari said that opportunities in the mining sector had been expanded, with simplified licensing process, extensive investments in transportation of raw materials, equipment and other mining elements by road and by rail.

“To keep the progress in the digital economy, the fastest growing sector in Nigeria in both 2020 and 2021 on track, we recently approved the national policy on Fifth Generation (5G) network. Our ultimate goal is to leverage ICT platforms to spur further investments and create jobs, while diversifying support to other emerging sectors. Already, several foreign investors are taking advantage of our recent ranking as the leading start-up ecosystem in Africa.

“Over a week ago, I launched the E-Naira, the electronic version of our national currency. When fully operationalized, this innovation will increase participation in fin-tech within Nigeria, increase efficiency in the banking sector, and boost our capacity to combat illicit flow of funds,’’ he said.

President Buhari assured the investors of the country’s willingness to create a win-win at every point. “I am proud to reiterate our resolve to reduce and ultimately eliminate obstacles to access and retention of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Our investment-friendly policies are backed by the rule of law, practical security policies and a resilient population.

“Let me finally stress that Nigeria is open for partnership and cooperation. I invite the French business community to take advantage of the vast investment opportunities in Africa’s largest economy. As our development partners, rest assured that we will stand together with you throughout our partnership journey to guarantee our mutual interest,’’ he said.

The National Security Adviser to the President, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, Nigeria’s Special Envoy on Chad and Lake Chad Basin, Amb. Babagana Kingibe, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama also gave an overview on key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Some business leaders from Nigeria at the event were Founder and Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, Mohammed Indimi, Founder/ Chairman of Nigeria’s BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who also heads France-Nigeria Business Council, Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and UBA, Tony Elumelu and Chairman/Editor-In-Chief of This Day Group and Arise News Channel, Nduka Obiagbena.

