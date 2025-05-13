‘I’ve been homeless for six years- Nollywood actress

A veteran Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, has made a public plea for help, revealing a series of personal and health struggles that have left her homeless and unwell.

George, who broke down in tears, opened up about her current reality of living in a church, battling illness, and searching for her missing child.

In a snippet of her interview on a talk show hosted by fellow actress, Abiola Adebayo, the Nollywood lamented that the challenges had been huge.

In the clip shared by Biola on Instagram on Tuesday, Jumoke said, “Please pray for me, mothers in the world. Help me with your prayers. I have never ruined anyone’s life. I am tired, I can no longer bear it.

“I don’t have a home, I don’t have anything and a child of mine is missing. I don’t have good health, I am tired and exhausted. I’m living in the church, most times it’s the church mummy that feeds me.”

According to the actress, her first child, Adeola, has been missing for the past four years.

Jumoke said she has been the sole provider for her grandchildren amid deteriorating health and dire living conditions.

She added, “I have tried as a Christian. My first born, Adeola, has been missing for the past four years. Deola clocked 41 on May 1. I’m the one catering for the children.

“I’ve been sick since January 2 and I have tried my best as a human. I don’t know, I have done several tests and now I want to do brain and heart tests and it’s N400,000. I don’t know where to get the money from.

“I don’t sleep because I’m always in pain. Everything is wrong with me. I don’t understand anymore. I have put that child in so much debt.”

The outcry of the actress, known for her roles in Nollywood films, especially Yoruba language movies, has sparked an outpouring of sympathy and concern among fans on social media.