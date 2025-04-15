IVD, Blessing CEO prepare for marriage

Nigerian self-acclaimed relationship therapist and social media personality, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has announced her engagement to Lagos-based auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, widely known as IVD.

The engagement was revealed through a heartfelt Instagram post, where Blessing shared photos and a video of the beachside proposal.

In the video, a romantic moment unfolds as IVD gets down on one knee, presenting an engagement ring to Blessing, who joyfully accepts.

According to the self-acclaimed relationship therapist caption, “SAID YES…..@ivd001. For the first time I did not want drama. For the first time I did not want the noise, I just wanted peace and softness”

“To hear our heart beat as 1 and hear you breathe into my face. Let’s do this together as we take this journey forever, YES YES YES I WILL MARRY YOU. IKECHUKWU DARRY OGBONNA”.

The couple’s relationship has faced intense public scrutiny due to IVD’s past, particularly the tragic death of his wife, Bimbo Ogbonna, in October 2022, following a domestic incident that resulted in severe burns.

In regards to the incident, IVD faced legal proceedings and was charged with involuntary manslaughter but was later granted bail. Blessing CEO publicly defended him during this period, which drew mixed reactions from the public.

Addressing her fiancé troubled past, which includes allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity towards his late wife, she argued that the media’s depiction of him was inaccurate.

She also stated that even if IVD had been abusive to his late wife, she didn’t believe he would mistreat her.

Despite the controversies, the couple has continued to share their journey together. Recently, Blessing introduced IVD to her children, Darel and Bryan, sharing moments of their bonding on social media.

In a post, she mentioned how IVD played football with her sons and gifted Darel an iPhone, expressing her happiness at their growing relationship.

The engagement has elicited diverse reactions online. While some fans congratulated the couple, others expressed concerns given the circumstances surrounding IVD’s past. Nonetheless, Blessing CEO remains optimistic about their future together.