It’s difficult to predict end of COVID-19 in Nigeria – Lagos Govt. 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has advanced reasons why it is difficult to predict when total control will be gained against coronavirus in the country.

It said there are lots of processes the country will undergo before it would win the war against the pestilence, thus making it difficult to predict the exact time the country will be declared free of the virus.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, expressed optimism that Lagos state will experience a strong decline in the number of coronaviruses infection within its domain, owing to some foreseeable factors.

Abayomi, who spoke during the Ministry of Health’s press briefing on Wednesday to commemorate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s one year in office, said the decline will serve as an indication that the country is close to defeating the pandemic.

While listing the Ministry’s achievement, the Commissioner revealed that the state has concluded arrangements with the 57 flagship Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state to supervise patients with asymptomatic, mild and moderate cases of the virus.

He noted that part of the arrangements was to perfect plans of commencing the home-based treatment protocols as part of treatment procedures for the viral infection.

“It is difficult to predict when the pandemic ends in Nigeria because this depends on a lot of factors. But in the next four to six months (between September and November), we will see a sharp decline in the number of cases in the country, and this will signal that we are coming towards defeating the outbreak.

“We are watching what is happening across the world and using the pattern of the outbreak in different environments to try and reach some kind of modeling pattern. This will tell us when it will peak, and then when it will finally end,” he said.

He added that the state was likely to reach between 90, 000 to 120, 000 cases of COVID-19, noting that the figures do not signify a peak period for the state.

“Because of this projection, we are ramping up our testing capacity. We are currently doing 2000 testing every day, and this represents the highest in the country.

“Of the 90, 000 projected cases, don’t forget about 95 percent of the persons will be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Only five percent will require serious or intensive attention. It is this small percentage we are worried about, and it is the ones we will like to manage in our isolation centers because we hope to give them close medical monitoring.”

“We will use the PHC platform to deliver COVID-19 response to patients who are asymptomatic or with mild to moderate symptoms who will be confined in there homes. We have been revitalizing our primary healthcare structure, and we are in the process of cascading management of the disease at primary healthcare levels. We are going to do that through our 57 flagship facilities,” he added.