Italy warns Isreal against attacking travelers on waterways

The Italian authorities have warned Israel against attack on its citizens who have boarded a flotilla boat in an attempt to break into the Israeli blockade of Gaza on an activist mission.

The Italy government, while claiming that Israel aimed an incendiary device attack at his citizen’s boarded flotilla in Tunisia, told the middle east country to respect the right to life of the travellers, noting that the country is monitoring as its citizens embark on the mission on waters.

The Global Sumud Flotilla shared a CCTV video showing a two event drone attack displaying travellers shouting for help after which a fire incident ensued with projectiles falling on the deck, exploding setting off ablaze with no one injured.

Following the incident, Italy Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, stated that consular and diplomatic assistance will be rendered to the 58 travellers.

“Our embassy in Tel Aviv, under my instruction, talked to the Israeli authorities about the respect of the rights for all the fellow citizens who are part of the flotilla including among them several members of parliament,” Tajani said on Thursday.

“I also called Foreign Minister,.Gideon Saar, to personally make him aware of the matter.”

Israel has not responded to the accusations, and has previously dismissed the flotillas as publicity stunts, saying a blockade is necessary to prevent smuggling, particularly of weapons.