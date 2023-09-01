Italy to equip Nigerian youths towards climate change prevention

As a measure to mitigate climate change globally, the Italian Government has concluded plans to equip dozens of Nigerian youths on novel strategies that they could be used to reduce greenhouse emission in the country.

Understand the importance of the idea, the Italian government through its Consulate General in Lagos, would be partnering the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as well as Solution17 for Climate Action, to ensure the youths get involve completely.

The initiative, Nigeria-Italy Youth4Climate Conference, would commence on September 15, 2023, at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

The aim behind the initiative was to collaborate on youth-focused initiatives, invest in solutions to mitigate climate change and drive the actions across different regions in Nigeria.

The conference precedes the 2023 global flagship Youth4Climate event, which will take place in Rome, Italy, in October, where high-level international authorities will listen to the voices of 150 young people on solutions to tackle the climate emergency.

The Italian Consul General, Ugo Boni, stated that Nigeria-Italy Youth4Climate will offer young climate activists, entrepreneurs, technologists and innovators the opportunity to share insights, knowledge and innovative climate solutions to solve climate crisis within their local community and beyond.

“The Italian Government is at the forefront in the search for solutions to face the epochal challenge posed by climate change and places environmental sustainability at the centre of all its initiatives as evidenced by Rome’s candidacy to host Expo 2030.”

The event theme, “Advocate, Innovate, Act: Investing in Youth Climate Solutions, ” will provide a platform to inspire and empower young minds to advocate for climate justice, harness their innovative potential, and take concrete steps towards a greener future by 2030.

The conference, which aimed at fostering discussion and dialogue on climate change and the goals of the Paris Agreement, will bring together a diverse group of young attendees, youth groups, educational institutions, the private sector, non-government organisations, government, and experts to engage in meaningful discussions and collaborative efforts towards climate action.

Youth4Climate is a youth-led global initiative, and events aim to raise awareness about climate change and advocate for meaningful action to address environmental issues.

Youth4Climate is co-led by Italy and the UNDP which amplifies the work of youths on climate protection and celebrates the power of the young generation to drive ambitious climate action. These initiatives are driven by young people concerned about climate change’s impacts on their future and the planet’s well-being.

The first global event dedicated to young people, “Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition”, was held in Milan on the margins of PreC0P26. The second global event, themed “Youth4Climate: Powering Action”, was convened in New York on September 20 2022, during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

