Italy dispatches foods, others to Gaza amid humanitarian crisis

The Italian Government has dispatched a humanitarian flight carrying vital food supplies and health equipment to support the Gaza population.

The flight, which departed from Brindisi, Italy, landed in Amman, Jordan, where the aid will be distributed to those in need in Gaza.

The dispatch is part of Italy’s “Food for Gaza” initiative, aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians in the region.

The aid package includes over 60 tons of food, essential hygiene kits, sanitary equipment, and 150 tents. This critical assistance will help address the pressing humanitarian needs in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, on Thursday, emphasized Italy’s commitment to the cause, stating, “With this operation, we demonstrate our tangible support for the humanitarian situation in the Strip.”

He reiterated Italy’s dedication to “doing everything possible to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza.”

The “Food for Gaza” initiative is a collaborative effort between Italy, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

This joint endeavor underscores the shared commitment to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a related development, the US military on Wednesday, announced the completion of its mission to establish a temporary, floating pier off the coast of Gaza. This effort aimed to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

In May, Italy pledged 30 million euros ($32.8 million) to the “Food for Gaza” plan, resuming funding for the United Nations’ Palestinian relief organization UNRWA.

However, UNRWA faced criticism due to allegations that some staff members were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which triggered the Gaza war.