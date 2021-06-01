Italian manager, Ancelotti, dumps English club for Real Madrid

Italian manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has dumped English club, Everton to reunite with Spanish football club, Real Madrid, signing a three-year agreement with the 13 times Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) champions league winner.

The 61-year-old Italian, who managed Real Madrid for two years between 2013 and 2015, has left Everton after 18 months in charge at Goodison Park, guiding the club to maintain its English Premier League status. Ancelotti will be returning to the Madrid outfit following the departure of their former manager, Zinedine Zidane, leaving Everton less than one month after the completion of 2020-2021 season. Following the new development, the English club would be forced to return to the transfer market in search of a sixth permanent manager in five years.

Explaining the reason behind his decision to sign a three-year contract, Ancelotti described the move as an unexpected opportunity that cannot be denied.

He added: “I have complete respect for everyone associated with Everton and hope they can achieve the exciting opportunities they have in front of them.

“While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time.”

Real will present Ancelotti to the media on Wednesday, while Everton said they “will begin the process of appointing a new manager immediately”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

