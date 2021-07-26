Italian football club appoints Flying Eagles ex-coach as Technical Director

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria former coach, John Obuh, has been appointed as the new Technical Director of the Italian football giant, AS Roma, Academy in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Obuh, according to the football club, was picked among the numerous applicants based on his wealth of experience, particularly as it regards nurturing of players across the country.

Aside from handling the Flying Eagles, the new technical director, who worked previously as Golden Eaglet handler, was said to have been appointed by AS Roma to quickly nurture the next generation of players that could assist the club to dominate the Italian Seria A.

Announcing Obuh’s appointment on Monday in Ilorin, Kwara State, the Academy’s Country Manager, Robinson Adakosa, described the new technical director as the best football manager that could help pilot AS Roma academy affairs.

“It was easy for us to pick Mr. Obuh among numerous other people considered for the job because we believe he possesses the quality to drive the vision of our academy.

“The kids and other staff will have a lot to learn from him because we believe that he has seen it all as far as football is concerned, not only in Nigeria but globally.

“We believe that this new step is a bold statement to making sure that AS Roma Academy Abuja, becomes a source of talented youngsters for the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria and the Flying Eagles” Adakosa added.

Obuh, who was born in Abia State’s Ohafia local government area, has more than 20 years of coaching experience, having led the Golden Eaglets to the FIFA Fair Play Award at the 2009 U-17 World Cup, where Nigeria finished second behind Switzerland, and the 2010 WAFU Club Championship with Sharks F.C. of Port Harcourt.

Prior to taking over as manager, Obuh played for Abiola Babes, Julius Berger, Enugu Rangers, Enyimba International FC of Aba, and the defunct Udoji United, among others.

It would be recalled that the new technical director was the coach of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria between 2010 and 2013 and managed a number of notable teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), including Uyo-based Akwa United FC, Ilorin-based Kwara United FC, Minna-based Niger Tornadoes FC, and Enugu Rangers, among others.

