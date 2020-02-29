Report on Interest

Italian club under quarantine after Nigerian player, two others contacts Coronavirus

Football players, coaches and other staffs of Italian club, US Pianese, have been placed in quarantine after a Nigerian and three others including a staff tested positive for Coronavirus.

One of the club’s players began to develop symptoms recently, while the team was in Alessandria for a Serie C fixture.

He was tested for COVID-19 and later hospitalised in city of Siena after results confirmed he had contracted the virus.

The club, in a statement released earlier, narrated that two other players and a staff have been diagnosed since then.

“At the moment those infected are four, three players and a team official,” a spokesman for Pianese said.

“The first is a young player who had started to experience a slight rise in temperature and headache last Saturday, when the team was away to Alessandria to play a championship game.

“The second player is in self-isolation at his home, while not showing any symptoms, as well as the third player who is slightly feverish.

“The fourth person tested positive for the swab is a club official who this morning, after spending the night in a feverish state, was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Siena.

“Currently, all the players, the technical staff and the managers present during the trip last weekend are in a 15-day quarantine.”

Club president, Maurizio Sani, has also placed himself in voluntary quarantine and declared that no Pianese employees are authorised to issue interviews, speak on the matter.

