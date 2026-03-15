Italian club appoints Ashley Cole as new manager

Italian Serie B club, Cesena, has appointed English tactician, Ashley Cole, they aim to secure promotion to the top-flight next season.

Cesena announced Cole’s appointment stating that the former Chelsea left back will coach the side till end of the season following a dismal winless run in their last seven games with four defeats and three draws, which has affected the team’s chances of securing an automatic promotion to the Serie A.

Cesena, in a statement on Sunday, held that the former Arsenal player’s experience in the round leather game will galvanize it’s players in turning it’s fortune better.

“The entire Cesena FC family is thrilled to welcome manager Ashley Cole to lead the Bianconeri first team and extends a warm welcome to him and his staff in Cesena, wishing them all the best of luck in this new adventure,” said the club.

The 45-year-old, who made 107 appearances for England, retired from playing in 2019 after a spell with Derby before moving into coaching.

Cole has been on the coaching staff at Derby, Everton, Birmingham and England, but this will be his first role as a manager.

He enjoyed a hugely successful playing career winning 13 domestic trophies, including three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups during his time with the London sides as well the League Cup, Europa League and ultimately, the Champions League.

He left Chelsea to join Roma in 2014 and featured 16 times for the Serie A club.

Cesena, who are eighth in the league will face FC Mantova in their nest game.