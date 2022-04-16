Italian-based Nigerian footballer turns down invitation to Super Eagles

A 19-year-old Nigerian footballer, Destiny Udogie, has rejected offers to play for the country’s national team, Super Eagles, and decided to represent Italy where he was born and understands the terrain more than other places.

Udogie, who plays as a left-back for Serie A club, Udinese, after his arrival on loan from Hellas Verona, stated that he feels more Italian and would love to play for the country at the expense of the Super Eagles on the international stage.

The defender made the clarification on Saturday during an interview with newsmen on his international football career and his projections for the future in the game.

The youngster stated that the lack of invitation from the Italian national team coach, Roberto Mancini, would not force him to change his decision on which of the two countries he would represent at international competitions.

According to him, there is a strong belief that I will soon break into the Italian national team and follow the footsteps of other left-backs that have played for the Italians including Maldini

“I was born in Italy, so I feel more Italian. I grew up playing with the young players in Italy, so I want to continue with Italy. I hope to reach the first team and play as many matches as possible.

“Of course, it is my ambition to make it to the senior team,” Udogie responded when asked if his age will hinder his target to play for Italy. “I just have to do my best in every game so I can show him [Roberto Mancini] my qualities and it is a big ambition I hope to be able to reach.

Meanwhile, the defender disclosed that he had visited Nigeria but does not have a memory of how the country, as well as his hometown, looked.

“Yes, I have been to Nigeria but I was very small…I think I was two years then, so I don’t remember much but I have been there and my favourite player, of course, is Jay-Jay Okocha because he is a big legend and everyone in Nigeria knows him, he is my biggest idol.”

He grew up in the Hellas Verona youth system, and he made his Serie A debut on November 8, 2020, in an away 2-2 draw against Milan, but on July 15, 2021, he joined Udinese on loan with an obligation to buy.

It would be recalled that in 2021, he made his debut with the Italy U21 squad, playing as a starter in the qualifying match won 3-0 against Luxembourg.

