Italian athlete dies during tournament in China

Mattia Debertolis, an orienteering athlete representing Italy at the ongoing World Athletics, has been pronounced dead by medical practitioners after collapsing during a competition in Chengdu, China.

Debertolis passed away four days after he was found unconscious during the orienteering event on August 8 by organisers, who rushed him to the hospital for immediate treatment.

The 29-year-old athlete, however, gave up the ghost at one of China’s leading medical institutions despite receiving immediate medical care from experts.

Debertolis was taking part in the final of the men’s middle-distance event, which took place in temperatures above 30 degrees, when he collapsed.

His tragic death was announced in a joint statement from the International World Games Association, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF), without disclosing the cause.

The World Games statement said that they are “struck by this tragedy and extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the athlete and the whole orienteering community. Our thoughts are with those touched by this event.”

“I am not able to adequately describe in words the unfathomable depth of sadness in this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with all who mourn Mattia. I encourage the global orienteering community to honor his memory,” IOF President Tom Hollowell said.

Debertolis was part of the Italian Orienteering Federation’s (FISO) team at the 2025 World Games and one of 12 athletes listed as “Did Not Finish” in the official results.

According to FISO, the mountain bike orienteering races being held in Poland will see the awards ceremony with flags at half-mast to honor Debertolis.

The 29-year-old man had been a mainstay in Italy’s national orienteering team for years, competing in multiple World Championships and World Cups.

Participating in Italy’s fifth-place finish at the World Cup Final 2022 Relay is one of Debertolis’ career achievements on the international circuit.

Born in the Primiero Valley in Italy, Debertolis participated in orienteering, cross-country skiing, and soccer as a youth, but his love for navigating meant he chose to compete in elite orienteering.

Away from competing, the athlete was also trained as a civil engineer. He was studying for a PhD at the University of Stockholm, where he lived.

Orienteering is a sport where athletes race across unfamiliar terrain with the use of a map and a compass. The sport challenges participants’ ability to problem-solve and navigate outdoor challenges, all against the clock.