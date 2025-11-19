32.9 C
ISWAP leader bags 20yrs jail term for terror attacks

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced ISWAP commander Hussaini Ismaila, also known as Mai Tangaran, to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a series of deadly terror attacks in Kano State over a decade ago.

Justice Emeka Nwite delivered the judgment after Ismaila pleaded guilty to a four-count charge brought against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to the prosecution, Ismaila coordinated multiple ISWAP-linked assaults in 2012, including attacks on the Kano Police Headquarters in Bompai; the Mobile Police Base on Kabuga Road; the Pharm Centre Police Station; and the Angwa Uku Police Station.

MORE DETAILS COMING…

