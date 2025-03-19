ISWAP executes three soldiers weeks after abduction in Yobe

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, has allegedly executed three Nigerian soldiers weeks after their abduction in Yobe State.

As gathered, the deceased soldiers were reportedly captured in Kamuya and Azare areas before being transferred to their den where they were executed for going against their operation in the state.

In a video obtained by The Guild correspondent on Wednesday, the three victims kneeling in an open field, identifying themselves as members of the Nigerian security forces.

Moments later, masked militants dressed in military camouflages shot at the military officers to further express their threat against the Federal Government on March 15, 2025.

Following the death of Abubakar Shekau, the former leader of the Boko Haram faction known as Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati Wal-Jihad (JAS), ISWAP has continued to expand its influence around the Lake Chad region.

The group has seen a significant increase in its ranks as former Shekau loyalists defected.

Despite the persistent attacks, the Nigerian Army maintains that it has largely contained the insurgency and often downplays reports of casualties.

Boko Haram and its factions, including ISWAP, have been responsible for over 100,000 deaths and the displacement of millions, particularly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.