ISWAP appoints new leader after commander’s death

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has appointed Abu Khalifa as its new commander in the Timbuktu Triangle.

The insurgent group reorganized its command structure in a bid to stabilize operations after losing a senior leader during a recent military offensive.

According to a security source, the group selected Abu Khalifa to oversee its activities in the Timbuktu Triangle following internal deliberations.

“Intelligence revealed that Abu Khalifa has been named as the new ISWAP commander in the Timbuktu Triangle to replace Julaibib,” the source said.

The appointment was aimed at quickly filling the leadership vacuum created by the death of the former commander, Julaibib, who was killed by Nigerian troops of Operation HADIN KAI in Kimba, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was also gathered that no official second-in-command (2IC) has been appointed yet. However, one fighter, Tuja, is reportedly being considered by the group as the leading candidate for the position of deputy commander.