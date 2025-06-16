Isreal kills 20 Palestinians during search for food

No fewer than 20 hungry Palestinians have been killed and hundreds of others sustained varying degrees of injuries while waiting for food at the Israel-US-backed distribution site in Gaza.

The Palestine civil defence agency claimed that the armless victims were killed by the Israeli while waiting to get food supplies that could aid their survival.

Agency spokesman, Mahmud Bassal, said “20 martyrs and more than 200 wounded by occupation gunfire … were transferred to the Red Cross field hospital in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, then to Nasser Hospital” in Gaza’s south.

The desperate people had been waiting to reach the aid centre in Rafah “when the occupation forces opened fire” near the Al-Alam Roundabout.

Amid the attacks, a Israeli former minister of justice, Yossi Beilin, who served the country between 1999 and 2001, stated that the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, made “a huge mistake” by inviting far-right “lunatics” into his government.

“They should’ve never been part of the government. They represent a small proportion of the Israeli public opinion. It’s very problematic,” Beilin told newsmen.

“Netanyahu has made huge mistakes in the last years, and one of them was convincing [then-President] Trump to withdraw from the [nuclear] agreement with Iran.”

“The Iranian threat is a real threat. In the past we were friendly countries. Since 1979 we became the devil for whatever reason – because they hate the Jews and they want us to disappear. The don’t want to negotiate with us. This is the view of the enemy that you cannot tolerate. We cannot accept the situation in Iran,” Beilin said.