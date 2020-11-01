Isreal begins human trials for COVID-19 vaccine, targets over 900 volunteers

The Israeli Government has announced the commencement of human trials for coronavirus vaccine in line with the country’s emergency response aimed at finding a permanent cure and prevention for the deadly respiratory disease.

It explained that 960 volunteers were expected for the trials and that upon successful exercise, the vaccine would be made available for the general public by end of next summer.

Confirming the development, the Director-General, Israel Institute for Biological Research, Shmuel Shapira, said that the trial would begin with 80 volunteers and expanded subsequently to 960 people in December.

He said that upon successful take-off of the trial, the planned 30,000 volunteers for the third stage would take-off in April and May, adding that “we are in the final stretch.”

Shapira said the research institute, which was being managed Defense Ministry, began animal trials for its “BriLife” vaccine in March and announced a week ago that it had received regulatory approval to take the trial to the next stage.

Restrictions in Israel, with a population of 9 million, are being slowly lifted following a steady decline in the rate of daily infections.

The country reported 674 new cases on Friday, down from a peak of more than 9,000 several weeks ago. It has reported 2,541 deaths from the pandemic comes to a gradual end.