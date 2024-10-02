Israel vows to retaliate after Iran missile attacks

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the country’s intention to attack Iran following 200 missiles launched on its territory amid Gaza ownership war.



Netanyahu described Iran’s action as a mistake that the country would regret even embarking on, saying She will pay for this.



According to him, There is also a deliberate and murderous hand behind this attack, we will stand by the rule we established: whoever attacks us – we will attack him”.



Netanyahu statement came barely 24 hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile inside Jerusalem resulting in the destruction of properties.



Corroborating the Prime Minister, the country’s defense force spokesman, Daniel Hagari, who labelled the attack extensive said: “There will be repercussions. We have plans”



However, the Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also warned that any retaliation will spark a “more crushing and ruinous” response from Tehran.



Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian in a post on Wednesday said Netanyahu “should understand that Iran is not warlike, but it will stand firmly against any threat. This is only a glimpse of our capabilities, do not engage in conflict with Iran” he warned.



The attack which marks an escalation between both countries has sparked international concern from major world power.



According to united states (U.S) it helped its ally Israel to defend itself stating its Navy destroyers fired around a dozen interceptors against Iranian missiles.



The White House press secretary said the president and vice president had convened two meetings with their national security team in the White House situation room and are receiving regular updates.



US officials also said they had not yet received any reports of injuries as a result of the missile strikes but stressed it was too early to rule out casualties.



Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, who spoke to Netanyahu and the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, has condemned Iran’s actions.



The prime minister later gave a statement from Downing Street saying the UK “stands with Israel” and Iran’s aggression cannot be tolerated while reiterating his calls for a ceasefire in Lebanon.



“The prime minister said he will work alongside partners and do everything possible to push for de-escalation and push for a diplomatic solution,” a Downing Street spokesperson added.



Iran’s attack came after Israel’s military said its paratroopers and commandos were engaged in fighting with Iran-backed Hezbollah militants after launching limited and targeted raids against the armed group in Lebanon.



Iran previously launched a drone and missile barrage against Israel in April but most projectiles did not reach their targets.