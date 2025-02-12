Israel may resume Gaza attacks over hostage dispute

A fragile ceasefire in Gaza is on the verge of collapse after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, threatened to resume a military campaign in the region if Hamas fails to free hostages this weekend as planned.

The sovereign nation leader, who vowed to release offensive amid the ongoing truce, promised that the ” new Gaza War” would be intense, and long-lasting unless the Palestinian government meets to their demand.

This dispute was sparked when Hamas accused Israel of failing to meet some commitments under the truce, including the delivery of tents and other aid, and said it would delay the next hostage release in three days.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kassem rejected the threats and called on Israel to implement the terms of the ceasefire deal. Among other claims, Hamas says Israel is not allowing an agreed-upon number of tents, prefabricated homes, and heavy machinery into Gaza.

Responding to this on Wednesday, the Jewish country’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said he was echoing U.S. President Donald Trump by threatening that “all hell will break loose” if there is no hostage as agreed.

“If Hamas stops releasing the hostages, then there is no deal and there is war. the “new Gaza war” wouldn’t end until Hamas is defeated, which would allow for Trump’s “vision” of transferring Gaza’s population to neighboring countries to be realized, ” he said during a visit to a military command center.

In the ceasefire’s current first stage, which is to last 42 days, Israel is to deliver large quantities of aid. Hamas is meant to free 33 hostages taken during its cross-border attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that triggered the war. Eight of them are said to be dead. Twenty-one have been released so far, along with hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody.