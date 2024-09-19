Israel police arrests businessman attempting to murder Netanyahu, others

The Israeli police has arrested a businessman for allegedly plotting with an Iranian national to assassinate the country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar.

The move was in retaliation for the Israeli army murder of the Hamas leader and other members of the group in Gaza.

As gathered, the suspect was reportedly smuggled into Iran twice and received payment to carry out missions for the Iranian government.

According to Israeli police and domestic intelligence, the suspect lived in Turkey and received help from associates to enter Iran’s borders when necessary.

After his arrest on Thursday, he was said to have traveled to Turkey in April and May to meet with a wealthy businessman named Eddie, who had problems leaving Iran.

During these meetings, Eddie and an Iranian security operative allegedly tasked the Israeli citizen with various security missions within Israel.

These missions included transferring money or firearms, photographing crowded places in Israel and sending the images to Iranian elements, and threatening Israeli citizens recruited by Iran who failed to complete tasks.

Additionally, the plot involved assassinating former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other public figures in revenge for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The Israeli suspect reportedly demanded an advance payment of $1 million and was paid 5,000 euros ($5,600) for the meetings.

Furthermore, the plot involved discussions about recruiting a Mossad operative as a double agent and killing opponents of the Iranian regime in Europe and the US.

A senior Shin Bet official stated that the case exemplifies the enormous efforts of Iranian intelligence agents to recruit Israeli citizens to promote terrorist activities in Israel.

Iran and Israel have been major foes since the Islamic Revolution brought the current regime to power in Iran in 1979.

This incident highlights the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, with Iran denying Israel’s right to exist and supporting Israeli adversaries like Hamas and Hezbollah.