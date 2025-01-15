Isreal, Hamas agree on ceasefire, normalcy back to Gaza

After many months of negotiation, a partial ceasefire deal involving the release of hostages has been signed by Israel and Palestine with aim to end to the almost one-year conflict that has plagued the region.

The breakthrough follows weeks of painstaking bargaining in Qatar against a background of a war in Gaza that has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and many more injured and displaced from their homes.

Much of the densely-populated territory has been razed to the ground as Israel launched a ground offensive following the Hamas attacks on 7 October 2023, which left 1,200 people dead and around 250 people taken hostage.

As gathered on Wednesday, the deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire phase that includes a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from central Gaza and the return of Palestinians to north Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement, when implemented, will mandate Hamas to release 33 hostages, including all women, children, and men over the age of 50, while Israel is expected to release hundreds of Palestinian detainees.

According to an official, the implementation of this treaty will be agreed upon by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, and Israel’s government will vote on the Gaza deal on Thursday.

News of a potential ceasefire deal has sparked jubilation in the Khan Younis region of Gaza, with Palestinians taking to the streets to celebrate. Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, Israelis have been reacting to the developments, with a mix of emotions on display.

Earlier, US President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to be inaugurated in a matter of days, announced: “We have secured a deal for the release of hostages in the Middle East. They will be freed shortly.”