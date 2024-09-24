Israel, Lebanon clashes death toll hits 560

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon over the past two days has reached 560, including the killing of 50 children and 94 women.



The Lebanon’s Health Minister, Firass Abiad, reported that 1,835 people have been wounded since early Monday, with four paramedics among those killed and 16 paramedics and firefighters wounded.



Abiad added that the injured were taken to 54 hospitals around Lebanon.



Thousands have fled southern Lebanon, with displaced families seeking shelter in schools, cars, parks, or along the seaside.



Similarly, Lines have formed at bakeries and gas stations as residents stock up on essential supplies in anticipation of another round of strikes.



As reported, the border crossing with Syria saw massive traffic jams as people escaped from Lebanon to the neighboring country.



Hezbollah had launched 150 rockets, missiles, and drones into northern Israel on Sunday, supporting Palestinians and ally Hamas prompting Israeli airstrikes. .



While Israel responded with increasingly heavy airstrikes and targeted killings of Hezbollah commanders.



The Israeli military says it has no immediate plans for a ground invasion but is prepared. Thousands of troops were moved from Gaza to the northern border.



Israel estimates Hezbollah has 150,000 rockets and missiles, including guided missiles and long-range projectiles.



Last week, thousands of communications devices, mainly used by Hezbollah members, exploded in Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000.



Monday’s escalation marked the highest death toll in any single day in Lebanon since Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006.



The tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated over the past 11 months, bringing the sides to the brink of war.