Israel kills three Christians inside Gaza Catholic church

An Israeli strike slammed into the compound of the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, killing three people, including a 60-year-old janitor and an 84-year-old woman who was receiving psychosocial support.

In addition to the fatalities, about 10 worshippers reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries in the attack, which targeted the Holy Family Church in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Among the injured was Father Gabriele Romanelli, an Argentine priest who regularly updated the late Pope Francis on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He suffered light leg injuries, according to Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

At least two of the wounded were said to be in critical condition, while others injured included a child with disabilities, two women, and an elderly person.

According to Fadel Naem, acting director of Al-Ahli Hospital, which received the casualties—the church was sheltering both Christians and Muslims, including several children with disabilities.

“We pray that their souls rest in peace and for an end to this barbaric war. Nothing can justify the targeting of innocent civilians,” said the Patriarchate, which oversees the church.

In a telegram for the victims signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Pope Leo expressed his deep sorrow over the incident.

He stated that he was “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack” and assured Father Romanelli and the parish community of his “spiritual closeness.”

The Pope also renewed his “call for an immediate ceasefire” and voiced his “profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation, and enduring peace in the region.”

Reacting to the Thursday’s attack, which reportedly caused significant damage to the church, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned Israel.

“Israeli raids on Gaza also hit the Holy Family Church. The attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such behaviour,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) acknowledged the reports of damage and casualties at the church and stated that the circumstances were under investigation.

“The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them,” the statement added.