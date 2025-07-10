Israel kills 15 Palestinians queuing for food, supplements

At least 15 Palestinians, including eight children and two women, have been killed and dozens sustained varying degrees of injuries near a medical point in central Gaza.

The health ministry claimed that the armless victims were killed by the Israeli while waiting to get food supplies and supplements that could aid their survival.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital said the strike hit people queueing for nutritional supplements in the town of Deir al-Balah.

Graphic video from the hospital showed the bodies of several children and others lying on the floor as medics treated their wounds.

At al-Aqsa hospital’s mortuary, relatives of those killed wept as they wrapped the dead children in white shrouds and body bags before performing funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military in a statement released on Thursday, said it targeted a “Hamas terrorist” in the area.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck a member of the elite Nukhba forces of Hamas’s military wing who had taken part in the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel.

“The IDF is aware of reports regarding a number of injured individuals in the area. The incident is under review, the IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals,” it added.

The attack happened as mediators attempted to build momentum towards a ceasefire deal at talks in Doha.

However, significant gaps between Israel and Hamas appear to remain.

On Wednesday night, a senior Israeli official told journalists in Washington that it could take one or two weeks to reach an agreement.

The official, who was speaking during a visit to the US by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also said that if an agreement was reached on a 60-day ceasefire, Israel would use that time to offer a permanent end to the war that would require Hamas to disarm.

Earlier, Hamas issued a statement saying that the talks had been difficult, blaming Israeli “intransigence”.

The group said it had shown flexibility in agreeing to release 10 hostages, but it reiterated that it was seeking a “comprehensive” agreement that would end the Israeli offensive.

The Israeli military launched a campaign in Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

At least 57,680 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Most of Gaza’s population has also been displaced multiple times. More than 90% of homes are estimated to be damaged or destroyed; the healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene systems have collapsed; and there are shortages of food, fuel, medicine and shelter.