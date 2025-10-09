Israel, Hamas agree on ceasefire, hostage release

In a major step toward ending a war that has killed tens of thousands and unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a Gaza ceasefire deal aimed at securing the release of the remaining living hostages.

Israel’s cabinet is expected to meet in the coming hours to discuss the plan for the hostages’ release, with the agreement likely to be signed later in Egypt, where indirect negotiations are underway.

The agreement follows a 20-point peace plan for Gaza announced last month by U.S. President Donald Trump, under which Israel would withdraw from Gaza and release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.

After more than two years of war, triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, the deal also envisions a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, where the United Nations has declared famine.

The Israeli army said it is preparing to pull back troops from Gaza in line with the agreement, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the deal will only take effect pending cabinet approval.

Trump’s plan also calls for the disarmament of Hamas and the establishment of a transitional authority to govern Gaza, headed by the U.S. president himself. These provisions, however, have not yet been addressed in ongoing discussions.

A source within Hamas told AFP on Thursday, that the group will exchange 20 living hostages simultaneously for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal’s first phase, with the swap expected to take place within 72 hours of implementation.

“The 72-hour countdown will begin only after the agreement is approved in the cabinet meeting, which is expected this evening,” Netanyahu’s office said.

The announcement brought a surge of joy to Gaza, a region largely devastated by bombardment, where the majority of residents have been displaced multiple times over the past two years.

“Honestly, when I heard the news, I couldn’t hold back. Tears of joy flowed—two years of bombing, terror, destruction, loss, humiliation, and the constant feeling that we could die at any moment,” displaced Palestinian Samer Joudeh told newsmen.

In Israel, thousands gathered in a Tel Aviv square, many wearing stickers that read “They’re coming back.” Others held photos of hostages still in Gaza and waved Israeli and U.S. flags.

“We have been waiting for this day for 734 days. We cannot imagine being anywhere else this morning,” said Laurence Ytzhak, 54, a Tel Aviv resident.