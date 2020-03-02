Israel breaks quarantine code, patients cast votes in crucial election decider

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Following outbreak of coronavirus wordlwide, Israelis under quarantine from the disease code-named COVID-19 were allowed to vote in a crucial election decider in the country, the third ballot in less than a year, with aim to elect a new leader.

The threat of infection which was posed by presence of coronavirus patients in polling stations was doused by paramedics, who wore head-to-toe protective gear and were handy at dedicated polling stations where those quarantined voted in Monday’s (today) election, while election officials sat on the opposite side of a see-through plastic barrier to observe and ensure that everything went according to plan.

According to Isreal’s Health Ministry, no fewer than ten Israelis have tested positive to the novel virus. while about 5,500 others, including those who recently traveled to coronavirus hot spots, were kept under home quarantine.

The Health Minister, Yaakov Litzman, while assuring the citizens to come and exercise their constitutional rights, explained that it would have been wrong for government to allow over 5000 Isrealis’ be disenfranchised as a result of coronavirus threat and that the ministry had put in place every possible measure to ensure that the deadly virus was not spread during voting exercise.

Litzman urged citizens and residents to cast their doubts aside and vote for their candidate choice, stating that risk of contamination or spread of infection during the election process had been subdued to the barest minimum so as to allow all take part in the electioneering process.

The Guild gathered that Monday’s elections saw voters who had been isolated at home after crossing paths with coronavirus carriers filing through dozens of tents across the country, in face masks and gloves, to fill in their ballot slips and vote for their candidates of their choice.

According to Litzman, “We hope it will not have any effect at all because we did all of the things that we should have done. It just wouldn’t have been the same without these people exercising their franchise”.