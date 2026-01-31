Israel airstrikes kill 11 people in Gaza

11 people have died while others are suffering severe injuries following an Israel missile attack in Gaza.

The authorities disclosed that the victims were sheltering in a tent when the airstrikes blew in their location which, an event which also led to 20 other people wounded.

Gaza’s Hamas-run government press office, on Saturday, stated that the strike on the tent in the south killed seven members of one displaced family, including a child and an elderly person.

General Director of the territory’s Ministry of Health, Munir al-Barsh, said that perpetrators of the act were targeting civilians in a tent and an apartment.

Barsh said the wounded arrived at hospitals in Gaza City in the north and Khan Yunis in the south.

“Israel continues its serious violations of the ceasefire agreement amid a severe shortage of medical supplies, medicines and medical equipment” Barsh added.

According to the health ministry, 509 people have been killed since the ceasefire took effect on October 10 and relayed that almost all of Gaza’s population have been displaced at least once during the war in the tiny coastal territory, and hundreds of thousands still live in tents or makeshift shelters.

The two-year war has left more than 71,769 people dead in Gaza, according to the health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.