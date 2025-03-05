Islamic scholar counsels Muslims on charity benefits, others during Ramadan

As millions of Muslims worldwide commence the holy month of Ramadan, Islamic expert Dr. Abdulmajid Umar, has advised worshippers to go beyond prayer and reflection by embracing the values of generosity and compassion.

According to Umar, charity, whether through zakat (obligatory almsgiving) or sadaqah (voluntary charity), is a crucial aspect of a successful fast.

“Ramadan carries a deeper call—one of generosity and compassion. We must increase our acts of charity, not just in reward but in impact, by rallying to feed the hungry and extend kindness to those in need in our communities,” he added.

Umar emphasized that Nigerian Muslims, like their counterparts worldwide, should utilize Ramadan as an opportunity to refresh their faith and acquire taqwa (piety).

During an interview with newsmen yesterday, he cautioned against sinful activities and urged Muslims to engage in charitable activities throughout the month.

Citing the Prophet Mohammed’s example, Umar said, “The Prophet used to put more effort in ibadah and charity in the month of Ramadan.”

He encouraged Muslims to follow suit, saying, “Allah will reward givers abundantly in this world, and Allah has a special gift for them in the hereafter.”

The scholar stressed that charity is not exclusive to the wealthy, but a responsibility for all Muslims, regardless of their economic status.

He advised Muslims to quarantine themselves to develop a deeper relationship with the Quran and Allah, and to utilize the month’s benefits for personal growth.