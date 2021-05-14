Islamic group raises concerns over unemployment rate, other economic challenges

The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society has raised concerns over unemployment rate, insecurity and economic challenges bedevilling the country, saying stakeholders at all tiers of government must rise to the occasion in protecting Nigeria and Nigerians from pangs of death and economic hardship.

It explained that since the country sits second on log of unemployment rate globally, it was important the governments address the issue and ensure Nigerians are gainfully employed to cut recruitment chances for terrorist groups, including Boko Haram among others that may bank on the lapses in luring jobless youths into terrorism.

Ansar -Ud-Deen President, Abdul-Rafiu Sanni, while regretting that the country’s jobless rate rose astronomically over the last five years as the economy went through two recessions, said that non-availability of jobs and biting economic hardship leading to hunger would only fuel insecurity.

In his message to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebration, Sanni noted that the country’s state of insecurity coupled with re-surfacing of COVID-19 pandemic should spurred necessary stakeholders to exploring different options in bringing about lasting peace to the country.

“I want to call on governments at all strata in Nigeria to address the issue of insecurity of lives and properties, Kidnapping, and banditry that has constituted a major challenge to the citizens. I implore that the issue of insecurity be the prayer of everyone because the economic hardship is becoming astronomical for citizen to bear and needed urgent attention of government. This may increase unemployment at all levels and social decadency in society.

“l want to appeal that Governments introduce measures that can cushion the effects of economic hardship on the citizenry by reducing tariffs and assisting SME’s in stabilizing their businesses in order to minimize likely loss of jobs,” he said.

Furthermore, the Ansar-Ud-Deen president enjoined all Muslims to exhibit the virtues of peace, tolerance, integrity, and humility as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed, (S.A.W.), adding that the Ummah (Islamic society) must be grateful to Allah for the privilege of life and good health to have observed Ramadan fasting.

He, however, commended the society members and the Muslim communities at large for their perseverance, dedication and obedience to the various regulations against the spread of COVID-19 during this year’s Ramadan programmes.

