Islamic group postpone Sharia Court inauguration indefinitely in Oyo

An Islamic group under the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, has postponed the inauguration of the Sharia court in the state indefinitely barely 18 days before the kick-off previously scheduled for January 11, 2025.

The indefinite postponement came hours after the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, outlined conditions for the court to operate in any part of the state.

The announcement was made on Tuesday through a statement signed by the Khadimul Muslimeen of Oyo Kingdom, Daud Igi Ogun, and made available to newsmen.

The statement reads, “On behalf of the Oyo Muslim indigenes, this is to inform the general public that the inauguration ceremony of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (Oyo branch) previously scheduled for January 11th, 2025, at the Muslim Community Islamic Center, Oba Adeyemi High School Road, Mobolaje Area, Agbongangan, Oyo, has been suspended until further notice. Islam portrays peace!”

A flier went viral on Tuesday, inviting guests from across the country to the inauguration ceremony of the Sharia court, scheduled for January 11, 2025, at the Muslim Community Islamic Centre, Oba Adeyemi High School Road, Mobolaje Area, Oyo.

The flyer for the event also listed High Chief Yusuf Akinade Olayinka 1, the Bashorun of Oyo land, as the Royal Father of the Day; Abdullateef Eleyele, the Mufairu of Oyo land, as the Spiritual Father of the Day; and Tajudeen Kamorise, the Aare Musulumi of Oyo land, as the Chief Host.

However, the announcement was met with disapproval from some netizens, with many questioning the appropriateness of establishing a Sharia court in the South West, which is predominantly Yoruba, as opposed to the more Muslim-dominant northern region.