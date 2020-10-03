Islamic group begins agitation for Muslim governor, 2023 ticket

A Lagos Based Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has began steering air and preparing minds of big wigs in political parties in Lagos, particularly leadership of ruling party, that a Muslim candidate must be considered as the next governor of the state in 2023 if those at the affair of selection wants to be fair.

It indicated that regardless of political parties and candidates, a Muslim must emerge as governor of the state come 2023, after eight years of Christian at the helms of government affairs.

It explained that the need to strengthen the peaceful coexistence, inclusiveness and religious tolerance being enjoyed across the state necessitated the call and ensure every residents, particularly Muslims have a sense of belonging and pride of place in the scheme of things.

MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said it was important for political structure in Lagos state to revisit the rotational structure and ensure a qualified and practicing Muslim was chosen among arrays of candidates suitable for the job.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos recently, Akintola maintained that the Muslims were not short of talents and experienced politicians across every sector in the state, adding that there was no excuse for Muslim not to take mantle of leadership during the next dispensation.

According to him, Muslims boasts of personalities with wealth of experience that would be beneficial to the state and its residents if given opportunity to truly serve devoid of politics of godfatherism that was currently obtainable across board.

He noted that the state needs grassroots politician who understand the daily challenges of masses and can prioritise their welfare as against that of political elites whose interest are currently being satisfied by the ruling class.

Akintola said that the current administration was a product of Christian ticket which Muslims across the state proudly supported and that it was pertinent for the Christian community to also support emergence of Muslim governor come 2023.

“A Muslim candidate was to become the deputy governor about 8 years ago but a group came up at that time, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos State came out to say they wanted a Christian as Governor and that was how ex-governor Akinwummi Ambode came to the scene and spent four years, he was to complete the term but he was not allowed.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu is now using the second term of the Christian dispensation and we believe that the dispensation that would start in 2023 belongs to the Muslim and this slot must not be wasted neither should it be contested because Nigeria is a heterogeneous society, we have Muslims, we have Christians and host of others and we all want to coexist peacefully. We believe the Muslims have given the Christian the necessary support to spend eight years, now it is the turn of the Muslim to spend another eight years from 2023 to 2031,” he said.